Trend AI EA

L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze.

Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per un'operazione di acquisto. Nel momento in cui il trend rialzista viene confermato da una freccia blu, l'EA inserirà un ordine di acquisto alla candela successiva. In caso di inversione del mercato, l'EA gestirà la serie di operazioni con una strategia a griglia e martingala. Se appare il segnale opposto e un punto rosso appare sul grafico, l'EA si preparerà a vendere e non appena la freccia rossa segue, l'EA inserirà un ordine di vendita alla candela successiva e gestirà la serie di operazioni con una strategia a griglia e martingala.

Coppie e timeframe:
Questo EA può essere utilizzato su tutti gli asset quotati, futures, azioni, forex, materie prime, criptovalute o indici. Funziona bene su xauusd o sulle principali coppie di valute come eurusd, gbpusd, usdcad, audusd, audcad, nzdcad, nzdusd su timeframe m15 o superiori come H1 per una maggiore precisione. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Impostazioni:

Apri nuova serie – Vero/Falso – Consenti nuova serie
Acquista – Vero/Falso – Consenti acquisto
Vendi – Vero/Falso – Consenti vendita
Gestisci ordini manuali – Vero/Falso – Se il trader inserisce nuovi ordini manualmente, l'EA li controllerà
Usa copertura – Vero/Falso – Consenti copertura
Commento ordine – Trend AI dell'EA
Spread massimo (0 – non utilizzare) – 0 - Spread massimo consentito
Ora di inizio – Ora di inizio dell'EA
Ora di fine - Ora di fine dell'EA
Magia – il numero magico univoco che identifica l'EA
---Parametri Trend AI
Lascia i valori predefiniti
---Impostazioni strategia ---
Numero massimo di ordini di acquisto – il numero massimo di ordini di acquisto consentiti
Numero massimo di ordini di vendita – il numero massimo di ordini di vendita consentiti
Lotto iniziale – il lotto iniziale per iniziare a fare trading
Lotto automatico – Vero/Falso – abilita/disabilita il calcolo automatico del lotto
Dimensione del lotto automatico. Margine libero per ogni 0,01 – 1000 - Importo del deposito su cui deve essere utilizzato il lotto iniziale quando il lotto automatico è impostato su Vero
Moltiplicatore di lotto - Moltiplicatore di lotto per gli ordini successivi
Lotto massimo - Dimensione massima del lotto consentita
Modalità TP - Virtuale - TP virtuale/reale - Take Profit virtuale non visibile, Take Profit reale visibile
TP (0 - non utilizzato) - Take profit in punti
Modalità SL - Virtuale/reale - Stop Loss virtuale non visibile, Stop Loss reale visibile
SL (0 - non utilizzato) - Stop Loss in punti
Modalità Trail - Virtuale/reale - Trail virtuale non visibile o Trail reale visibile in fase di trailing
Inizio Trail, punti (0 - non utilizzato) - Inizio del trailing in punti
Passo Trail, punti - 100 - Inizio del trailing in punti
Sovrapposizione ultimo ordine - Vero/Falso - Consente la sovrapposizione del primo e dell'ultimo ordine per ridurre il drawdown
Sovrapposizione ultimo numero ordine - 8 - A quale numero ordine inizierà la sovrapposizione
Percentuale di sovrapposizione - La percentuale di profitto dopo la chiusura simultanea del primo e dell'ultimo ordine nel profitto totale
Pausa tra gli ordini (min. 0 - non utilizzare) - Quantità di minuti di pausa tra gli ordini
---Impostazioni distanza---
Distanza fissa - La distanza tra gli ordini
Distanza dinamica ordine - Da quale numero di ordine inizierà la distanza dinamica
Inizio distanza dinamica - Questo valore imposta la distanza tra il primo ordine e il prezzo di mercato, dove inizierà la distanza dinamica
Moltiplicatore di distanza - Il fattore moltiplicatore per aumentare la distanza tra gli ordini
Successivo:
---Parametri del pannello---
Recensioni 29
bennavanjos
24
bennavanjos 2025.10.08 13:08 
 

I rented this EA from Ramil and I am using it for the past seven weeks on a cent account. I started with $7200 and my account stands at $9965 at the moment. I use it on M15 timeframe and I use it on the 6 sets on his preset blog. All 6 sets I left the lot size at 0.01 and it is running 24/5 fully auto. I am still working full time and don't have time to trade. The worst the drawdown the account went was around 12% but is running on average at around 3%. So my account grew by about 38% in 7 weeks which according to me is excellent results. That way of running the EA is not for a small account though but you have the facility to trade manually or semi manually. I also bought another EA from Ramil and is testing it at the moment. Ramil is very helpful with the EAs he's selling and is always coming back to reply in a short while. He also gave me a free EA for the one I bought as promised. Excellent seller to work with. Last word of caution, there are a lot of scammers that is using his name - be aware. Go to his Telegram channel with the link on his blog here and that is the only channel. Any person contact you as Ramil, its not him. All his work is available here on MQL 5 only. Good luck with your trading

Tomas Jikanda
38
Tomas Jikanda 2025.10.06 12:50 
 

This is a truly excellent EA. It basically doesn’t hold positions for long and the entry points are carefully selected. The drawdown is currently not deep either. Highly recommended!

Hana Ito
45
Hana Ito 2025.09.27 22:00 
 

The adjustable inputs are powerful. I disabled “new series” during ranging markets, and that significantly reduced drawdowns. The “trade buy / trade sell” toggles are also useful when trends favor one direction.always great support from ramil

