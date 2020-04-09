Theranto v3
- Experts
- Hossein Davarynejad
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 15 settembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 20
////// THEHRANTO V3 ///////
Live Signal = signals
An expert based on ( AUD , CAD )
Download Setfile on Comment
3X Expert ( theranto v1,v2,) + GER30VIP
After Parched Theranto V3 text me for received Free 2 License of Theranto V2 and v1 + Live and Demo Account
Get 1 free License of Hell dogs PRO
Time frame = M15
Working Time 24 hours 5 day week
Make sure To Active Filter News in backtest news filter is not working
Have Stop loss Base on Max DD
it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system,
which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pair : AUD , CAD
The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction.
This Expert use RSI , ATR , Candle patterns to find best level for inter Trade on Pull Back
This Expert is Scalper
He Follow the Trend on Pullback Time
Sentiment Analysis: With advanced techniques in sentiment analysis,
News Link = http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml Open Tool < Options < Copy and past Link on URL Web
| Symbol
| AUDCAD
| Time frames
| M15
| Minimum Deposit
| 500$ - 1000$
| Brokers
| ECN - Low Soread
| Leverage
|1:500