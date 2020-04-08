Quantum Entry MT4
- 指标
- Aleksandr Makarov
- 版本: 1.10
- 激活: 10
Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades.
Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices.
The indicator 100% does not repaint!!!
If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it.
Trading with this indicator is very easy.
Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow
(Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
Indicator parameters:
Multiplier - 5.0 (you can change this parameter for more accurate signals)
If you have any questions, please contact me in a private message.
Good luck trading!!!