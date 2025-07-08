Trend indicator AI

Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione
Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le correzioni dei prezzi all'interno del trend stabilito.

Vantaggi importanti:

* Funziona su MT4 e MT5

* Cancella segnali di ACQUISTO o VENDITA

· Non rivernicia

* Funziona su tutti i beni

Fai attenzione a non vendere EA o set su telegram it scam. Tutte le impostazioni gratis qui al blog. 
IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere istruzioni e un bonus!

Monitoraggio funzionamento reale così come i miei altri prodotti possono essere trovati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp;


Impostazioni e ingressi:

Le impostazioni predefinite sono consigliate per tutte le risorse. Th
Recensioni 53
DanyLbc747
1223
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:47 
 

Good

mmorris
97
mmorris 2025.09.11 18:48 
 

This is a great indicator for trading manually. It shows trend reversals and potential entry points. Together with the manual and helpful infos I can make much better and more profitable trade decisions. I bought it together with Trend AI EA (great EA!) to have something to trade manually and automatically as I please.

Didik
114
Didik 2025.08.27 12:18 
 

Good indicator, but it must be in line with the main trend.

