FileIsLineEndin

Definisce la fine della riga in un file di testo nel processo di lettura.

bool  FileIsLineEnding(
   int  file_handle      // File handle
   );

Parametri

file_handle

[in] Il descrittore di file restituito da FileOpen().

Valore restituito

Restituisce true se il processo di lettura del file txt o csv raggiunge la fine della riga (i caratteri CR-LF).

Example (il file ottenuto durante l'esecuzione di un esempio per la funzione FileWriteString viene qui utilizzato)

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    Demo_FileIsLineEnding.mq5   |
//|                                      Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | 
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com              |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Overbought & Oversold"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_BARS
#property indicator_color1  clrRedclrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- parametri per la lettura dei dati 
input string InpFileName="RSI.csv";   // nome del file
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"// nome della directory
//--- buffers indicatore
double   open_buff[];
double   high_buff[];
double   low_buff[];
double   close_buff[];
double   color_buff[];
//--- variabili overbought
int      ovb_ind=0;
int      ovb_size=0;
datetime ovb_time[];
//--- variabili oversold
int      ovs_ind=0;
int      ovs_size=0;
datetime ovs_time[];
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di inizializzazione Indicatore Personalizzato                         |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- variabili di grandezze array per default
   int ovb_def_size=100;
   int ovs_def_size=100;
//--- alloca la memoria per gli array
   ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);
   ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);
//--- apre il file
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s il file è disponibile per la lettura",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("Percorso file: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      double value;
      //--- legge i dati dal file
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
        {
         //--- legge i primi valori nella stringa
         value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);
         //--- legge da diversi arry secondo il risultato della funzione
         if(value>=70)
            ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);
         else
            ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);
        }
      //--- chiude il file
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("I dati vengono scritti, il file %s è chiuso",InpFileName);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Fallimento nell'aprire il file %s, Codice errore = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- lega gli array
   SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- imposta i valori dell'indicatore che non saranno visibili sul chart
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Legge i dati stringa del file                                                  |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)
  {
   bool flag=false;
//--- legge fino alla che viene raggiunta la fine della stringa o del file
   while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))
     {
      //--- slitta il carriage dopo aver letto il numero
      if(flag)
         FileReadNumber(file_handle);
      //--- memorizza la data corrente
      arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
      size++;
      //--- incrementa la grandezza dell'array se necessario
      if(size==def_size)
        {
         def_size+=100;
         ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
        }
      //--- va oltre la prima iterazione
      flag=true;
     }
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di iterazione indicatore personalizato                                |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- il loop per la barra che non è stata ancora maneggiata
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 0 per default
      open_buff[i]=0;
      high_buff[i]=0;
      low_buff[i]=0;
      close_buff[i]=0;
      color_buff[i]=0;
      //--- controlla se qualunque data è ancora presente
      if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)
         for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)
           {
            //--- se le date coincidono, la barra è in area overbought
            if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])
              {
               open_buff[i]=open[i];
               high_buff[i]=high[i];
               low_buff[i]=low[i];
               close_buff[i]=close[i];
               //--- 0 - color rosso
               color_buff[i]=0;
               //--- incrementa il contatore
               ovb_ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
      //--- controlla se esistono ancora dati
      if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)
         for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)
           {
            //--- se le date coincidono, la barra è in area oversold
            if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])
              {
               open_buff[i]=open[i];
               high_buff[i]=high[i];
               low_buff[i]=low[i];
               close_buff[i]=close[i];
               //--- 1 - colore blu
               color_buff[i]=1;
               //--- incrementa il contatore
               ovs_ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
     }
//--- restituisce il valore di prev_calculated per la prossima chiamata
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler ChartEvent                                                       |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam
                  )
  {
//--- cambia lo spessore indicatore secondo la scala
   if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);
   else
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
  }

Vedi anche

FileWriteString