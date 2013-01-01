//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileIsLineEnding.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Overbought & Oversold"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS

#property indicator_color1 clrRed, clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- parametri per la lettura dei dati

input string InpFileName="RSI.csv"; // nome del file

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // nome della directory

//--- buffers indicatore

double open_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double color_buff[];

//--- variabili overbought

int ovb_ind=0;

int ovb_size=0;

datetime ovb_time[];

//--- variabili oversold

int ovs_ind=0;

int ovs_size=0;

datetime ovs_time[];

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione di inizializzazione Indicatore Personalizzato |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- variabili di grandezze array per default

int ovb_def_size=100;

int ovs_def_size=100;

//--- alloca la memoria per gli array

ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);

ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);

//--- apre il file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s il file è disponibile per la lettura",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("Percorso file: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

double value;

//--- legge i dati dal file

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- legge i primi valori nella stringa

value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- legge da diversi arry secondo il risultato della funzione

if(value>=70)

ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);

else

ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);

}

//--- chiude il file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("I dati vengono scritti, il file %s è chiuso",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Fallimento nell'aprire il file %s, Codice errore = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- lega gli array

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- imposta i valori dell'indicatore che non saranno visibili sul chart

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Legge i dati stringa del file |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)

{

bool flag=false;

//--- legge fino alla che viene raggiunta la fine della stringa o del file

while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- slitta il carriage dopo aver letto il numero

if(flag)

FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- memorizza la data corrente

arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);

size++;

//--- incrementa la grandezza dell'array se necessario

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

//--- va oltre la prima iterazione

flag=true;

}

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione di iterazione indicatore personalizato |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- il loop per la barra che non è stata ancora maneggiata

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 0 per default

open_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- controlla se qualunque data è ancora presente

if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)

for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)

{

//--- se le date coincidono, la barra è in area overbought

if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 0 - color rosso

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- incrementa il contatore

ovb_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

//--- controlla se esistono ancora dati

if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)

for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)

{

//--- se le date coincidono, la barra è in area oversold

if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 1 - colore blu

color_buff[i]=1;

//--- incrementa il contatore

ovs_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

//--- restituisce il valore di prev_calculated per la prossima chiamata

return(rates_total);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Event handler ChartEvent |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam

)

{

//--- cambia lo spessore indicatore secondo la scala

if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);

else

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);

}