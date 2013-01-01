|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileReadFloat.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1 "CloseLine"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 2
//--- parametri per la lettura dei dati
input string InpFileName="Close.bin"; // nome del file
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // nome della directory
//--- variabili globali
int ind=0;
int size=0;
double close_buff[];
datetime time_buff[];
//--- buffers indicatore
double buff[];
double color_buff[];
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di inizializzazione Indicatore Personalizzato |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
int def_size=100;
//--- alloca la memoria per gli array
ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);
ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);
//--- apre il file
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s il file è disponibile per la lettura",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("Percorso file: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
//--- legge i dati dal file
while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
{
//--- legge i valori di tempo e di prezzo
time_buff[size]=(datetime)FileReadDouble(file_handle);
close_buff[size]=(double)FileReadFloat(file_handle);
size++;
//--- incrementa la grandezza dell'array se non viene riempito
if(size==def_size)
{
def_size+=100;
ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);
ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);
}
}
//--- chiude il file
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("I dati vengono letti, il file %s è chiuso",InpFileName);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Fallimento nell'aprire il file %s, Codice errore = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- lega gli array ai buffer indicatore
SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- imposta i valori dell'indicatore che non saranno visibili sul chart
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di iterazione indicatore personalizato |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- il loop per la barra che non è stata ancora maneggiata
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 0 per default
buff[i]=0;
color_buff[i]=0; // colore rosso per default
//--- controlla se ci sono ancora dati presenti
if(ind<size)
{
for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
{
//--- se le date coincidono, viene usato il valore dal file
if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
{
//--- riceve il prezzo
buff[i]=close_buff[j];
//--- se il prezzo corrente eccede quello previsto, il colore è blu
if(buff[i-1]>buff[i])
color_buff[i]=1;
//--- incrementa il contatore
ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
}
}
//--- restituisce il valore di prev_calculated per la prossima chiamata
return(rates_total);
}