//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadFloat.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "CloseLine"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- parametri per la lettura dei dati

input string InpFileName="Close.bin"; // nome del file

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // nome della directory

//--- variabili globali

int ind=0;

int size=0;

double close_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

//--- buffers indicatore

double buff[];

double color_buff[];

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione di inizializzazione Indicatore Personalizzato |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

int def_size=100;

//--- alloca la memoria per gli array

ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);

//--- apre il file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s il file è disponibile per la lettura",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("Percorso file: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- legge i dati dal file

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- legge i valori di tempo e di prezzo

time_buff[size]=(datetime)FileReadDouble(file_handle);

close_buff[size]=(double)FileReadFloat(file_handle);

size++;

//--- incrementa la grandezza dell'array se non viene riempito

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);

}

}

//--- chiude il file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("I dati vengono letti, il file %s è chiuso",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Fallimento nell'aprire il file %s, Codice errore = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- lega gli array ai buffer indicatore

SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- imposta i valori dell'indicatore che non saranno visibili sul chart

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione di iterazione indicatore personalizato |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- il loop per la barra che non è stata ancora maneggiata

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 0 per default

buff[i]=0;

color_buff[i]=0; // colore rosso per default

//--- controlla se ci sono ancora dati presenti

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- se le date coincidono, viene usato il valore dal file

if(time[i]==time_buff[j])

{

//--- riceve il prezzo

buff[i]=close_buff[j];

//--- se il prezzo corrente eccede quello previsto, il colore è blu

if(buff[i-1]>buff[i])

color_buff[i]=1;

//--- incrementa il contatore

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- restituisce il valore di prev_calculated per la prossima chiamata

return(rates_total);

}