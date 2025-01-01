DocumentazioneSezioni
Visualizza un messaggio in una finestra separata.

void  Alert(
   argument,     // primo valore
   ...           // altri valori
   );

Parametri

argomento

[in] Tutti i valori separati da virgole. Per dividere l'output delle informazioni in più righe è possibile utilizzare il carattere di avanzamento riga "\n" o "\r\n". Il numero di parametri non può superare 64.

Valore restituito

Nessun valore restituito.

Nota

Gli array non possono essere passati alla funzione Alert(). Gli array dovrebbero essere forniti in base agli elementi. I dati di tipo double hanno un output di 8 cifre dopo la virgola, i dati di tipo float vengono visualizzati con 5 cifre dopo la virgola. Per emettere in output i numeri reali con una precisione diversa o in un formato scientifico, utilizzare la funzione DoubleToString().

I dati di tipo bool sono dati in output come stringhe "true" o "false". Le date sono emesse in output come AAAA.MM.GG. HH:MI:SS. Per visualizzare una data in un altro formato utilizzare la funzione TimeToString(). I dati di tipo colore vengono emessi in output sia come stringhe R,G,B o come un nome di colore, se il colore è presente in un set di colori.

La funzione Alert() non funziona nello Strategy Tester.

Esempio:

//-- enumerazioni
enum ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION
  {
   INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE0,  // nessun incrocio
   INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP  = 1,  // incrocio verso l'alto
   INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN=-1,  // incrocio verso il basso
  };
 
//-- parametri di input
input    uint               InpPeriod = 10;            // Periodo MA
input    int                InpShift  = 0;             // Scostamento MA
input    ENUM_MA_METHOD     InpMethod = MODE_SMA;      // Metodo MA
input    ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice  = PRICE_CLOSE;   // Prezzo Applicato alla MA
 
//---variabili globali
int      ExtMaHandle;
int      ExtMaPeriod;
double   ExtData[2];
MqlRates ExtRates[2];
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- il periodo per calcolare la media mobile sarà uguale al valore predefinito (10) se viene specificato zeo nel parametro di input
   ExtMaPeriod=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);
//-- creare un gestore per l'indicatore Media Mobile con i parametri specificati
   ExtMaHandle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,ExtMaPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);
   ResetLastError();
   if(ExtMaHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to create iMA() handle. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
     
//-- ottenere l'ora dell'ultimo aggiornamento dei prezzi
   datetime tick_time=TickTime();
//-- ottenere i dati della media mobile e i dati sui prezzi dalle ultime due barre
   if(GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates) && tick_time!=0)
     {
 //-- se il prezzo è superiore alla MA
      if(ExtRates[1].close>ExtData[1])
        {
 //-- creare un messaggio di testo e visualizzare l'Alert
         string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is above the moving average",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
         Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
         /*
        Risultato:
         AlertBar time2024.02.16 18:00The price is above the moving average at 2024.02.16 18:47:43
         */
        }
      else
        {
 //-- se il prezzo è inferiore alla MA
         if(ExtRates[1].close<ExtData[1])
           {
 //-- creare un messaggio di testo e visualizzare l'Alert
            string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price is below the moving average.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
            Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
            /*
           Risultato:
            AlertBar time2024.02.16 19:00The price is below the moving average at 2024.02.16 19:33:14
            */
           }
         else
           {
 //-- creare un messaggio di testo e visualizzare l'Alert
            string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price and moving average are equal.",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
            Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
            /*
           Risultato:
            AlertBar time2024.02.16 20:00The price and moving average are equal at 2024.02.16 20:12:22
            */
           }
        }
     }
     
//-- successo
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   ResetLastError();
//-- ottenere i dati della media mobile e i dati sui prezzi dalle ultime due barre
   if(!GetData(ExtMaHandle,ExtData,ExtRates))
      return;
//-- ottenere la direzione del prezzo che incrocia la media mobile sulla barra corrente
   ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION intersect=GetIntersectDirection(ExtData,ExtRates);
 
//--- variabile per salvare il messaggio precedente
   static string message_prev="";
 
//-- se il prezzo ha attraversato la media mobile sulla barra corrente verso l'alto
   if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP)
     {
 //-- ottenere l'ora del tick, in cui si è verificato l'incrocio
      datetime tick_time=TickTime();
      if(tick_time==0)
         return;
 //-- creare un messaggio di testo
      string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from bottom to top",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
 //-- se il messaggio precedente non è uguale a quello attuale, visualizzare l'Alert con il messaggio e l'ora del tick
      if(message!=message_prev)
        {
         Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
         message_prev=message;
         /*
        Risultato:
         AlertBar time2024.02.16 09:00The price crossed the MA from bottom to top at 2024.02.16 09:20:35
         */
        }
     }
 
//-- se il prezzo ha attraversato la media mobile sulla barra corrente verso il basso
   if(intersect==INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN)
     {
 //-- ottenere l'ora del tick, in cui si è verificato l'incrocio
      datetime tick_time=TickTime();
      if(tick_time==0)
         return;
 //-- creare un messaggio di testo
      string message=StringFormat("Bar time: %s. The price crossed the MA from top to bottom",TimeToString(ExtRates[1].time));
 //-- se il messaggio precedente non è uguale a quello attuale, visualizzare l'Alert con il messaggio e l'ora del tick
      if(message!=message_prev)
        {
         Alert(message+" at "+TimeToString(tick_time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
         message_prev=message;
         /*
        Risultato:
         AlertBar time2024.02.16 10:00The price crossed the MA from top to bottom at 2024.02.16 10:42:15
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Ottenere i dati di prezzo e media mobile in array                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetData(int handle,double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])
  {
   ResetLastError();
//-- ottenere i dati della media mobile dalle ultime due barre
   if(CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,2,ma_data)!=2)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyBuffer() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//-- ottenere i dati di prezzo per le ultime due barre
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0,2,price_data)!=2)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
 
   return(true);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Restituire la direzione del prezzo che incrocia la media mobile                      |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_INTERSECT_DIRECTION GetIntersectDirection(double &ma_data[],MqlRates &price_data[])
  {
   double ma0=ma_data[1];
   double ma1=ma_data[0];
   double close0=price_data[1].close;
   double close1=price_data[0].close;
 
   if(close1<=ma1 && close0>ma0)
      return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_UP);
   else
     {
      if(close1>=ma1 && close0<ma0)
         return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_DOWN);
      else
         return(INTERSECT_DIRECTION_NONE);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Restituisce il tempo del tick in secondi                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime TickTime()
  {
   MqlTick tick={};
 
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: %d",GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
 
   return(tick.time);
  }