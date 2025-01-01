- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
ResetLastError
Consente di impostare il valore della variabile predefinita _LastError a zero.
void ResetLastError();
Valore restituito
Nessun valore restituito.
Nota
Va notato che la funzione GetLastError() non azzera la variabile _LastError. Di solito la funzione ResetLastError() viene chiamata prima di chiamare una funzione, dopo la quale viene controllata l'apparizione dell' errore.
Esempio:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+