//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ArrayToHex |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string ArrayToHex(uchar &arr[],int count=-1)

{

string res="";

//--- controllo

if(count<0 || count>ArraySize(arr))

count=ArraySize(arr);

//--- trasformare in stringa HEX

for(int i=0; i<count; i++)

res+=StringFormat("%.2X",arr[i]);

//---

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string text="The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog";

string keystr="ABCDEFG";

uchar src[],dst[],key[];

//--- preparare la chiave

StringToCharArray(keystr,key);

//--- copiare il testo nell'array sorgente src[]

StringToCharArray(text,src);

//-- stampa i dati iniziali

PrintFormat("Initial data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));

//--- cifra src[] con la chiave DES 56-bit in key[]

int res=CryptEncode(CRYPT_DES,src,key,dst);

//-- controllare errori

if(res>0)

{

//--- stampa dati cifrati

PrintFormat("Encoded data: size=%d %s",res,ArrayToHex(dst));

//-- decodifica dst[] in src[]

res=CryptDecode(CRYPT_DES,dst,key,src);

//--- controlare errori

if(res>0)

{

//-- stampa dati decodificati

PrintFormat("Decoded data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));

}

else

Print("Error in CryptDecode. Error code=",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Error in CryptEncode. Error code=",GetLastError());

}