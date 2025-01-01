- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
La funzione GetMicrosecondCount() restituisce il numero di microsecondi trascorsi dall'inizio del programma-MQL5.
|
ulong GetMicrosecondCount();
Valore restituito
Valore di tipo ulong.
Esempio:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
