#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

#define MAGIC (123)



//-- parametri di input

input string InpFileNameOK = "ok.wav"; // successo con il file audio

input string InpFileNameErr = "timeout.wav"; // errore con il file audio

input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE InpOrderType = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // tipo di ordine

input double InpLots = 0.1; // lotti



//---variabili globali

CTrade ExtTrade;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- imposta il numero magico e il tipo di ordine per esecuzione in base alle impostazioni del simbolo

ExtTrade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MAGIC);

ExtTrade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());

//-- chiamare la funzione di piazzamento di un ordine o apertura di una posizione con riproduzione audio

OrderSendWithAudio();

}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| La funzione effettua un ordine o apre una posizione |

//| e riproduce il suono di successo o di errore |

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderSendWithAudio(void)

{

bool res=true;

MqlTick tick= {};



ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

PlaySound(InpFileNameErr);

return;

}

//-- invia una richiesta al server

switch(InpOrderType)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY :

res=ExtTrade.Buy(InpLots);

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT :

res=ExtTrade.BuyLimit(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.ask-100*Point(),Digits()));

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP :

res=ExtTrade.BuyStop(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+100*Point(),Digits()));

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL :

res=ExtTrade.Sell(InpLots);

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT :

res=ExtTrade.SellLimit(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.bid+100*Point(),Digits()));

break;

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP :

res=ExtTrade.SellStop(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-100*Point(),Digits()));

break;

default :

res=false;

}

if(!res)

Print("Error ",GetLastError());

Print(ExtTrade.ResultRetcodeDescription());



//--- se la richiesta è accettata, riprodurre il suono ok.wav

if(ExtTrade.ResultRetcode()==TRADE_RETCODE_DONE)

PlaySound(InpFileNameOK);

else

PlaySound(InpFileNameErr);

}