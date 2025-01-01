|
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#define MAGIC (123)
//-- parametri di input
input string InpFileNameOK = "ok.wav"; // successo con il file audio
input string InpFileNameErr = "timeout.wav"; // errore con il file audio
input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE InpOrderType = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // tipo di ordine
input double InpLots = 0.1; // lotti
//---variabili globali
CTrade ExtTrade;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- imposta il numero magico e il tipo di ordine per esecuzione in base alle impostazioni del simbolo
ExtTrade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MAGIC);
ExtTrade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
//-- chiamare la funzione di piazzamento di un ordine o apertura di una posizione con riproduzione audio
OrderSendWithAudio();
}
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| La funzione effettua un ordine o apre una posizione |
//| e riproduce il suono di successo o di errore |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OrderSendWithAudio(void)
{
bool res=true;
MqlTick tick= {};
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
{
Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
PlaySound(InpFileNameErr);
return;
}
//-- invia una richiesta al server
switch(InpOrderType)
{
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY :
res=ExtTrade.Buy(InpLots);
break;
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT :
res=ExtTrade.BuyLimit(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.ask-100*Point(),Digits()));
break;
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP :
res=ExtTrade.BuyStop(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+100*Point(),Digits()));
break;
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL :
res=ExtTrade.Sell(InpLots);
break;
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT :
res=ExtTrade.SellLimit(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.bid+100*Point(),Digits()));
break;
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP :
res=ExtTrade.SellStop(InpLots,NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-100*Point(),Digits()));
break;
default :
res=false;
}
if(!res)
Print("Error ",GetLastError());
Print(ExtTrade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
//--- se la richiesta è accettata, riprodurre il suono ok.wav
if(ExtTrade.ResultRetcode()==TRADE_RETCODE_DONE)
PlaySound(InpFileNameOK);
else
PlaySound(InpFileNameErr);
}