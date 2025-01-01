DebugBreak

Si tratta di un punto di interruzione nel programma di debug.

void DebugBreak();

Valore restituito

Nessun valore restituito.

Nota

L'esecuzione di un programma MQL5 viene interrotta solo se un programma viene avviato in modalità di debug. La funzione può essere utilizzata per visualizzare i valori delle variabili e/o per un'ulteriore esecuzione passo-passo.

Esempio: