DebugBreak 

DebugBreak

Si tratta di un punto di interruzione nel programma di debug.

void  DebugBreak();

Valore restituito

Nessun valore restituito.

Nota

L'esecuzione di un programma MQL5 viene interrotta solo se un programma viene avviato in modalità di debug. La funzione può essere utilizzata per visualizzare i valori delle variabili e/o per un'ulteriore esecuzione passo-passo.

Esempio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- compila il file usando F5
//--- in modalità debugging, se i == j, fermarsi alla stringa DebugBreak()  
   for(int i=0,j=20i<20i++,j--)
     {
      if(i==j)
         DebugBreak();
     }
  }