New Aroon Up and Down Indicator MT5

New Aroon Up and Down Indicator MetaTrader 5

The New Aroon Up and Down Indicator operates on the MetaTrader 5 platform and is designed based on the timing of price movements. This indicator counts the number of candlesticks since the last High and Low within a specified period, evaluates the strength and momentum of the trend using a linear oscillator, and identifies buy and sell entry signals through the display of blue and red arrows.



New Aroon Up and Down Indicator Table

Specification Details Category Signal and Prediction – Momentum – Oscillator Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Markets





New Aroon Up and Down Indicator at a Glance

The New Aroon Up and Down Indicator identifies bullish and bearish market conditions using blue and red arrows:



• In a bullish trend, when the Aroon Up line moves at higher levels and approaches the value of 100, it indicates buyer strength.



• In a bearish trend, when the Aroon Down line stabilizes at higher ranges, it reflects seller pressure.

Additionally, the oscillator chart at the bottom of the screen visualizes the intensity and persistence of the trend, helping traders assess the continuation or weakening of market momentum.





Indicator in an Uptrend

When the Aroon Up line crosses the Aroon Down line, bullish conditions are established. At the same time, an increase in oscillator value toward the +3 level signals strong buyer activity and strengthens the bullish market structure. In this scenario, blue arrows on the chart mark buy entry zones.





Indicator in a Downtrend

When the Aroon Down line crosses the Aroon Up line, bearish conditions emerge. Following this setup, consecutive red candlesticks usually appear, indicating the start of a bearish correction phase. Under these conditions, red arrows on the chart highlight sell entry signals.





New Aroon Up and Down Indicator Settings

The main parameters of the New Aroon Up and Down Indicator are as follows:



• Period: Defines the number of periods for indicator calculation



• Show Arrows: Enable or disable arrow display on the chart



• Arrow Size: Set the size of the arrows



• Up Arrow Color: Choose the color of bullish arrows



• Down Arrow Color: Choose the color of bearish arrows



• Alerts ON: Turn alerts on or off



• Message Alert: Display alerts as on-screen messages



• Email Alert: Send alerts via email



• Sound Alert: Enable sound notifications when signals appear



• Sound File: Select a preferred audio file for alerts



• Lookback: Specify the number of past candlesticks for analysis





Conclusion

The New Aroon Up and Down Indicator integrates visual arrows with an oscillator fluctuating in the ±3 range to identify precise trade entry and exit points.

Blue arrows confirm the start of bullish momentum, while red arrows indicate growing selling pressure. By combining both price structure and momentum strength, this indicator effectively highlights trend reversals and continuations across multiple timeframes.