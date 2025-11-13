Gold Extreme Furious

Here’s the full English translation of your text:





### **Operating Principle**





The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**.

It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements.





The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)** positions, taking advantage of gold’s natural pullbacks and recoveries.

When the price drops after the first entry, the system opens new orders strategically positioned to lower the average price and close all positions together with a guaranteed positive profit.





The algorithm uses a **virtual stop loss** and configurable recovery levels, allowing more flexible and intelligent management — without exposing physical stop limits visible to the broker’s server.





### **How the EA Works**





**Entry Signal:**

The first buy order is opened when there is a positive confluence between the AO and AC indicators on the **H1 chart**.





**Virtual Stop:**

Defines an internal protection level not visible on the chart (virtual SL).





**Recovery Cycle:**





* If the price reaches the virtual stop level, the EA automatically opens a second buy order.

* If the price continues to fall, it opens a third and then a fourth order — each one at configurable percentage levels.

* When the price recovers, all orders are closed together with an aggregated positive profit.





**Global Close with Profit:**

The system automatically calculates the weighted average break-even point and only closes the entire set when the market surpasses that level with a minimum positive margin (configurable).





### **Main Advantages**





✅ Always closes cycles in positive profit (never ends a cycle in loss)

✅ Virtual SL management — avoids premature stop-outs

✅ No martingale — fixed, safe lot size

✅ Optimized for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on the **H1 timeframe**

✅ Automatic spread filter

✅ Compatible with trailing stop and partial exits (1R + BE)

✅ Protects capital and reduces drawdown with smart aggregated closing

✅ Simple to configure, robust, and ideal for semi-automatic or continuous trading





### **Recommendations**





**Recommended Pair:** XAUUSD (Gold)

**Timeframe:** H1

**Minimum Suggested Deposit:** 1,000 USD (standard account / lot 0.01)

**Execution Mode:** Automatic (EA 24/7)

**Broker:** Any broker with good liquidity and low spread





### 💬 **Summary**





The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent recovery robot designed for the gold market, combining technical analysis with a dynamic position management system.

Even during retracements, the EA reorganizes entries to recover the average price and always close the cycle in positive profit.





💎 *“A robust, intelligent, and safe system — built to master gold’s volatility.”*





**Note:**

When purchasing the product, please contact the seller via the **MQL5 platform** or **Telegram (@Aércio Silva)** to receive the standard configuration files for the Expert Advisor.





