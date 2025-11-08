Gold Scalper Queen Ai
- Experts
- Mike Wilson Namaru
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
GoldScalperQueen Ai is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD (Gold).
It fuses multiple professional trading techniques — technical indicators, price action, candle & chart patterns, divergence, and multi-timeframe confirmation — into a single intelligent and configurable decision engine.
Designed for serious traders, GoldScalperQueen Ai adapts dynamically to market volatility using ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit, while offering optional recovery/martingale scaling, session filters, and risk-based or fixed-lot sizing.
It’s built for robust backtesting and live ECN/RAW execution.
🔹 Key Features
-
Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (configurable to other pairs)
-
Multi-Strategy Confirmation Engine: weighted signals from indicators, price action, candle patterns, divergences, and trend filters
-
ATR-Based Dynamic Exits: adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit that follow volatility
-
Flexible Lot Sizing: choose between fixed-lot or risk-percent per trade
-
Optional Recovery/Martingale Mode: customizable multiplier, max levels & lot caps
-
Session Filters: trade only during London, New York, Tokyo, or Sydney sessions
-
Advanced Trade Controls: max trades per candle, delay between entries, position caps
-
Safety Validation: SL/TP minimum distance checks, margin verification, auto lot adjustment
-
Debug Mode: for optimization, testing, and transparent strategy analysis
⚙️ Key Inputs
-
Symbol_Name – Trading symbol (default: XAUUSD)
-
Risk_Percent – % of balance per trade (dynamic risk sizing)
-
Fixed_Lot_Size – Fixed lot size (set 0 to use Risk%)
-
Enable_Martingale – Enables recovery/martingale scaling
-
ATR_Period , ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier , ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier – ATR dynamic SL/TP settings
-
Trade_London_Session , Trade_NewYork_Session , etc. – Session windows
-
Max_Positions , Max_Position_Volume – Position management limits
-
G_Debug – Enable print logs for testing
💡 Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: H1 (default)
-
Risk_Percent: 0.5–1.0%
-
Use_Dynamic_StopLoss: true
-
ATR_StopLoss_Multiplier: 4.2
-
ATR_TakeProfit_Multiplier: 0.7-1.5
-
Enable_Martingale: false (recommended for most setups)