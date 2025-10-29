Bollinger Bands Multi Currency EA MT5
- Experts
- Biswarup Banerjee
- Version: 13.0
- Mise à jour: 29 octobre 2025
- Activations: 20
Bollinger Bands Multi-Currency EA MT5
executes trades across multiple pairs based on Bollinger Bands reversal patterns. It supports advanced features like group stop-loss/take-profit and dynamic position sizing, allowing users to manage portfolio-wide risk effectively.
For detailed documentation General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings, Backtest and Set files
You can download the MT4 version here
Key Features:
Implements a robust, backtested trading strategy.
Supports multiple timeframes and multi-currency trading.
Allows for customizable parameters like lot sizes, indicators, and entry/exit criteria.
Offers clear Stop-Loss and Take-Profit settings.
Includes trailing stops to secure profits.
Uses position sizing to manage overall risk.
Has drawdown protection and spread/slippage filters.
Provides multiple entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following).
Offers flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based).
Executes trades quickly with minimal delay.
Uses efficient, non-lagging indicators.
Consumes low system resources.
Delivers on-screen pop-ups and audio alerts.
Sends email or push notifications.
Adjustable input parameters and filters (time of day, sessions, day-of-week).
Modifiable indicator thresholds and conditions.
Adapts to various market conditions.
Supports historical data testing for performance validation.
Allows parameter optimization to find the best settings.
Displays a real-time dashboard of open trades, account equity, and system metrics.
Presents intuitive and well-organized input menus.
Offers clear documentation and user guides.
Incorporates slippage and spread controls.
Implements error-handling and logging.
Provides daily, weekly, and monthly trade summaries.
Tracks metrics like maximum drawdown, win rate, and profit factor.
Works seamlessly on MT4/MT5 platforms.
Receives regular updates and improvements.
Maintains reliable performance and stable operations over time.
Usage Recommendations:
Prior to deploying in live markets, thorough testing in a demo account is strongly advised. This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of the EA's performance, its alignment with your trading strategy, and an assessment of risk tolerance levels.
If you want to try the free trial version for 7 days, feel free to reach out to me via the profile section.