MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System

What is it?

An automated trading software that:





Intelligently identifies market trends





Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes





Automatically manages risk





What does it do?

✅ Identify Trends

Analyze the market in real time





Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr)





Confirm the trend direction before entering





✅ Protect Your Capital

Automatically calculates stop losses





Adjusts trade size to your risk





Stops trading if losses are too high





✅ Automatically Operates

Opens and closes trades automatically





Manages profits with trailing stops





Works 24/7 according to your rules





Main Settings

BASIC SETTINGS

Normal Value Parameter: What is it for?

ATR Period 10: Measures market volatility

ATR Multiplier 3.0: Determines trend sensitivity

Risk Percent 1.0: How much to risk per trade (1-2%)

ACTIVE TIMEFRAMES

Recommended Timeframe: Why?

M15: Yes: Good for precise entries

H1: Yes: Confirms medium trend Term

H4 ✅ Yes Main Trend

SAFETY DEVICES

Active Protection Function

Optional Dynamic Risk Reduces risk if you lose

Optional Automatic Stop Protects profits

Optional Trading Hours Avoid dangerous hours

Advantages

For Beginners

✅ No experience required





✅ Learn while you earn





✅ Controlled risks





For Experts

✅ Save time





✅ Eliminates emotions





✅ Integrated Backtest





For Everyone

🛡️ Safe: Never more than the risk you decide





📈 Profitable: Take advantage of confirmed trends





⚡ Efficient: Work while you sleep





How to Get Started

Set the risk (1-2% per trade)





Choose the timeframes (M15 + H1 recommended)





Activate protections





Let it work





Caution

⚠️ Always test in demo mode first

⚠️ Start with capital that You can lose

⚠️ Monitor your first trades





Works best on: Major forex pairs, Gold, Indices

Recommended timeframes: M15 and H1 for entries, H4 for trends





Easy to use, professional results 🚀