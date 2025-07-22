CrownMaster Scalper

CrownMaster Scalper is a powerful and fully automated trading robot designed for high-precision short-term trading using price action patterns and key price levels. It does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging — only clear, logic-based entries and exits.

The EA was backtested on the Alpari broker from 2012 to 2025 using M5 timeframe with 98% modeling quality. For best results, your broker’s spread should be as low as possible.

Key Features:

  • No Martingale, Grid, or Hedging

  • Works on any symbol and any broker

  • Optimized for M5 timeframe

  • High accuracy: over 86% winning trades

  • Low drawdown (max relative drawdown under 6%)

  • Custom filters for spread, slippage, and volatility

  • Built-in news filter

  • Adjustable lot calculation: fixed, volume %, or money

  • Automatically adapts to price structure

Trading hours are configured for GMT+3.

If your broker operates in a different time zone, please adjust the trading time settings accordingly.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking consistency and precision in scalping strategies with full control over risk management and execution logic.


