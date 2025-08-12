Femto Core

[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot.

Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame, This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle strength.

Live Signal: CLICK

Price $247 --> (for 10 copies)

(Prices will be updated over time).


Join the MQL5 channel for other interesting informationautofxinvestment

If you have purchased, you can read the documentation regarding the user guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763904

This EA is designed and equipped with a reliable risk manager, including Risk Ratio, SL/TP, and Dropdown Limits, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Create a delightful trading experience on Gold with Femto Core.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Pair: XAUUSD.
  • Minimum initial deposit:  $500 and recommended $1000.
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Broker: low/raw spread broker (Recommended for ICMarkets).
  • Account type: Hedged.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Features:

  • Auto Lot: For dimamis lot use.
  • Risk RatioSettings to determine the risk level of dynamic lots.
  • Drowdown Manager: Option to increase protection on trades.
  • Trailing Point/Stop: Customizable order closing handling features.
  • Maximum Spread LimitationAdjustable spread width limitation, to avoid spread widening when ordering.
  • Grid Control: Reliable grid settings can be adjusted.
  • Display Panel: Modern and Optimal Visual Panel.
  • Push Notif MQIDA powerful notification feature sent to your phone, so you can know when there are new orders, and when the Maximum Drawdown is reached.

Workflow:

This EA optimizes breakouts at Fibonacci levels. Breakouts are based on M5 and M6 candlesticks, which are then verified using Bull/Bear Power to generate entry signals. This EA uses Instant Orders for entry. Furthermore, to handle floating orders, it uses a Grid Swing Pullback, which opens multiple orders if the price expands and returns to the initial order. The grid is optional; you can choose to use it or not. The default settings for handling position closures are Trailing Point/Stop for Profit, and Drawdown Limit for Loss.

Risk Warning:

  • Before purchasing the EA, be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (EA could also incur losses).
  • Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.


