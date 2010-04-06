Risk Management Panel

Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user 

  • Account Equity
  • Account Balance

Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well



Produits recommandés
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilitaires
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitaires
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (2)
Utilitaires
Optimisez votre stratégie de grid trading avec le Grid Trade Manager MT4, un EA utilitaire gratuit polyvalent conçu pour automatiser le placement et la gestion d'ordres grid, inspiré de l'approche grid trading testée par le temps popularisée dans les 2000 par les communautés forex pour sa capacité à profiter des oscillations de marché en conditions ranging. Adopté par des milliers de traders sur plates-formes comme MQL5 et Forex Factory pour ses contrôles de risque robustes et customisation, cet
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilitaires
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilitaires
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
Jordanilo Sarili
Utilitaires
FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT4 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders naviguant sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 4. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur le Na
FREE
Exp4 Tester PAD for Strategy Tester
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
L'utilitaire vous permet de tester manuellement vos stratégies dans le testeur de stratégie. Trading en un clic sur le graphique de visualisation. La dernière version de l'utilitaire offre des fonctionnalités avancées permettant aux traders de tester manuellement leurs stratégies de trading. Avec le testeur de stratégie, vous pouvez désormais évaluer l'efficacité de vos stratégies de trading dans un environnement simulé. Cette fonctionnalité vous permet d'analyser les performances de vos techniq
FREE
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilitaires
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilitaires
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
La barre de trading Lot by Risk est conçue pour le trading manuel. C'est un moyen alternatif d'envoyer des ordres. La première caractéristique du panneau est l'affichage pratique des ordres à l'aide de lignes de contrôle. La deuxième caractéristique est le calcul du volume de la transaction à un risque donné en présence d'une ligne stop loss. Les lignes de contrôle sont affichées à l'aide de raccourcis clavier: take profit-touche T Par défaut; price-touche P par Défaut; stop loss – touche s p
FREE
Looser61
Suharmoko
Experts
This EA just for fun, EA high risk, full margin. Just use this for fun not for getting money. Don't injecting just lets your money gone, enjoy wait the best moment to trade in your main account. The secret idea is manual setting only buy or sell following trend signal from ai or followed signal, this EA would only trade on low or high price momentum. Make cut loss decision is better to maintain drawdown. This EA bot using CCI, RSI, MACD Just use default parameter, optimizing your RSI for another
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.85 (33)
Utilitaires
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.76 (42)
Utilitaires
IceFX’s TradeInfo is an utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information (with integrated IceFX ProfitInfo indicator). Risk-based LOT
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilitaires
VR Color Levels est un outil pratique pour ceux qui appliquent l'analyse technique à l'aide d'éléments tels que la ligne de tendance, le rectangle et le texte. Il est possible d'ajouter du texte directement au graphique et de prendre des captures d'écran. Les paramètres, les fichiers de configuration, les versions de démonstration, les instructions, la résolution de problèmes peuvent être obtenus auprès de [Blog] Vous pouvez lire ou écrire des critiques sur [lien] Version pour [MetaTrader 5] L
FREE
Basic Renko MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
3.86 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Renko de base est un outil puissant pour les traders à la recherche d'une perspective claire et concise du marché. Notre indicateur simplifie non seulement la visualisation des tendances, mais offre également des alertes précises pour les renversements, fournissant un avantage stratégique dans votre trading / Version MT5 gratuite Caractéristiques Entièrement personnalisable: Adaptez l'indicateur à vos préférences grâce à des options de personnalisation avancées. Des couleurs aux
FREE
Auto TP Sl Panding Orders
Sarfraz Ali -
Utilitaires
Auto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders Overview: AUto TP SL Manul Open Panding Orders is an innovative trading platform designed to enhance trading efficiency and effectiveness in managing financial investments. Key Features: Automated Management : Seamlessly manage take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) orders with our advanced automation tools. Manual Adjustments : Maintain control with manual options, allowing traders to adjust orders according to market conditions.
FREE
Tipu Trader
Kaleem Haider
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Tipu Trader is a part of Tipu Panel ecosystem that was developed out of need for quick and simple trading. Tipu Trader is an easy to use trade panel for commonly used trade functions. Create you own signals with Tipu Panel and trade along with Tipu Trader, a simple and easy to use trade panel. Features An easy to use trade panel for most commonly used trade functions. Create your own personal trade signals with Tipu Panel , and trade with Tipu Trader. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved
FREE
Net TP Net SL Setter
Sajjad Ahmed
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This EA automatically closes all Open Trades and Pending Orders at your specified Net Profit or Net Loss. The TP and SL for a single trade can easily be set in Meta Trader, on individual basis and on hitting that TP or SL, the trade is automatically closed. However, if you have multiple trades and you want to set a Net TP and Net SL (in terms of profit & loss) for all of them, then Meta Trader cannot help you. Here comes this EA “Net TP Net SL Setter” using which you can set a Net TP and Net SL
FREE
PatternVol EA
Alexandr Gribanov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a l
FREE
ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
Manpreet Singh
Utilitaires
ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
FREE
PZ Easy Trading EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Utilitaires
Un assistant commercial simple qui permet d'acheter et de vendre facilement avec l'effet de levier souhaité. Il a été créé pour le trader éventuel ou novice et inspiré des plates-formes de trading Web populaires telles que eToro ou Binary.com. Il comporte un ensemble de boutons de négociation mettant en œuvre différentes options d'effet de levier, et un bouton supplémentaire pour fermer toutes les transactions. Toutes les transactions sont placées avec un stop-loss en fonction de l'effet de lev
FREE
DG Equity Monitor
David Mugo Gathaga
Utilitaires
DG Equity Monitor is a useful tool that keeps track of the daily transactions made on the account. The EA automatically and instantly closes all the trades running based on two conditions: 1. If the daily profit target is hit. 2. If the maximum drawdown is reached. An alert is sent immediately one of the above conditions are met. Parameters: Show Account Info -Choose whether or not to display the Account Info on the chart. Show Pop Up Alert -Show alert on chart when either condition 1 or 2 are
FREE
TP SL Bot
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilitaires
TP SL Bot - un utilitaire qui définit automatiquement les Stop Loss et Take Profit pour les nouveaux ordres ouverts de différentes manières selon vos indications. Il dispose également d'une fonction de calcul du volume nécessaire pour ouvrir un trade afin d'atteindre le montant souhaité avec la taille de Stop Loss/Take Profit spécifiée. Il existe plusieurs façons de calculer la taille et de définir les paramètres : 1. Réglages basés sur le montant spécifié par l'utilisateur en pourcentage du sol
Vr Trade Panel
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (20)
Utilitaires
VR Trade Panel est une solution professionnelle pour le trading, ce qui vous permet de gérer efficacement les postes à l'aide de lignes de tendance. Les fonctionnalités uniques vous permettent d'installer la perte d'arrêt et de réaliser des bénéfices à la fois aux niveaux dynamiques (lignes inclinées) et aux valeurs fixes. Cela offre une flexibilité et une commodité maximales dans le commerce. Grâce à la simplicité de l'interface et à la [ gestion ] détaillée, il sera plus facile pour les débuta
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Crystal Trade Manager Advanced MT4 Risk Control
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Crystal Trade Manager – Outil Avancé de Gestion du Risque et des Trades MT4 Aperçu Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) est un utilitaire professionnel pour MetaTrader 4 , conçu pour la gestion des risques, l’automatisation des opérations et le contrôle rapide de l’exécution . Il aide les traders à protéger leur capital, gérer le drawdown quotidien, contrôler la taille des lots et automatiser les fonctions clés de gestion des ordres (Auto SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop). Idéal pour les traders manuels,
FREE
MT4 Monitoring Agent
Lars Tippmann
Utilitaires
If you run an EA on a VPS, it is necessary to quickly notice if the server loses the connection to the broker. The ServerGuard24 EA checks the connection to the broker once a minute and sends the result to our monitoring server. There we notify you by e-mail, SMS, push and much more. The setup is super easy: 1. register at www.serverguard24.de 2. create a "Cron" check 3. copy the URL that is shown to you during the "Cron" check into the properties of the EA. And you can be sure that your Met
FREE
Manual zig zag
Andrey Koshcheev
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Manual Zig-zag allows you to build a zig-zag with the mouse, to build it is necessary to turn on the zig-zag and left-click. The file must be placed in the \ MQL4 \ Indicators folder then in the terminal from the list of indicators put it on the chart. A zigzag can be built so that this zigzag can only be seen on the current time frame or in all halves at once. You can change the color and thickness of the line while on the chart without getting into the settings. You can quickly remove each
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du OrderManager : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT4 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 4. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous référer
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilitaires
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Plus de l'auteur
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , un indicateur de pointe utilisant la régression à noyau non paramétrique pour fournir une analyse de tendances fluide et adaptative. Inspiré de l'estimateur Nadaraya-Watson, cet outil applique un lissage à noyau gaussien aux données de prix, créant des enveloppes dynamiques qui s'adaptent à la volatilité du marché sans le retard excessif des moyennes mobiles traditionnelles. Largement acclamé sur des plateformes comm
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Maîtrisez les tendances du marché avec le SuperTrend Alert MT5, un indicateur puissant conçu pour fournir des signaux précis de suivi de tendance pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa détection robuste des tendances, cet indicateur est un outil incontournable pour les traders recherchant des points d’entrée
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilitaires
Optimisez votre stratégie de grid trading avec le Grid Trade Manager MT5, un EA utilitaire gratuit polyvalent conçu pour automatiser la placement et la gestion d'ordres grid, inspiré de l'approche grid trading testée par le temps popularisée dans les 2000 par les communautés forex pour sa capacité à profiter des oscillations de marché en conditions ranging. Adopté par des milliers de traders sur plates-formes comme MQL5 et Forex Factory pour ses contrôles de risque robustes et customisation, cet
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision en trading avec l'indicateur Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, un outil puissant conçu pour détecter rapidement les principaux motifs de chandeliers et fournir des alertes en temps réel, permettant aux traders d'agir sur des configurations à haute probabilité. Ancré dans les principes des graphiques en chandeliers japonais, popularisés par Steve Nison dans les années 90, cet indicateur est apprécié des traders forex, crypto et actions pour sa capacité à décoder le sentimen
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Améliorez votre stratégie de hedging avec le Hedge Trade Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) sophistiqué conçu pour automatiser les trades de hedging afin de contrer les mouvements de prix défavorables, s’appuyant sur les techniques de hedging popularisées dans les années 2010 par les courtiers forex permettant des positions opposées pour sécuriser les profits ou limiter les pertes pendant les tendances incertaines. Très apprécié sur MQL5 et les forums de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilitaires
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour copier les trades d’un compte MT5 source vers plusieurs comptes MT5 ou MT4 sur le même PC. Cet outil est idéal pour répliquer les trades sur des comptes clients ou des portefeuilles avec des paramètres personnalisables, y compris les tailles de lot, les stop-loss/take-profit et les options de copie inversée. Il simplifie la gestion des trades sans exécuter de trades basés sur une logique de marché, offrant une synchron
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilitaires
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour copier les trades d’un compte MT4 ou MT5 source vers plusieurs comptes MT4 ou MT5 sur le même PC. Cet outil est idéal pour répliquer les trades sur des comptes clients ou des portefeuilles avec des paramètres personnalisables, y compris les tailles de lot, les stop-loss/take-profit et les options de copie inversée. Il simplifie la gestion des trades sans exécuter de trades basés sur une logique de marché, offrant une s
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé sophistiqué conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant les croisements de moyennes mobiles pour capturer les inversions de tendance et les points d’entrée potentiels. Cet expert advisor offre aux traders une solution polyvalente avec des paramètres personnalisables, garantissant une exécution précise des trades et une gestion robuste des risques. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée efficaces, des règles de sortie flexibles
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre trading d'action des prix avec l'indicateur Higher Highs and Lows MT4, un outil robuste qui exploite l'analyse fractale pour repérer les points de swing clés et identifier les patterns définissant les tendances comme Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) et Higher Lows (HL) pour des insights clairs sur la direction du marché. S'inspirant des principes fondamentaux d'action des prix enracinés dans la Théorie de Dow du début des années 1900 et popularisés dans le tra
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision en trading avec l'indicateur Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, un outil puissant conçu pour détecter rapidement les principaux motifs de chandeliers et fournir des alertes en temps réel, permettant aux traders d'agir sur des configurations à haute probabilité. Ancré dans les principes des graphiques en chandeliers japonais, popularisés par Steve Nison dans les années 90, cet indicateur est apprécié des traders forex, crypto et actions pour sa capacité à décoder le sentimen
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Maîtrisez les tendances du marché avec le SuperTrend Alert MT4, un indicateur puissant conçu pour fournir des signaux précis de suivi de tendance pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa détection robuste des tendances, cet indicateur est un outil incontournable pour les traders recherchant des points d’entrée
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Optimisez la gestion de vos trades avec le Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) robuste conçu pour automatiser les ajustements des niveaux de stop-loss pour les trades ouverts manuellement ou par d’autres EA, garantissant la protection des profits et la gestion des risques. Loué dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et les forums MQL5 pour sa précision dans la gestion des trai
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez vos capacités de détection de tendances avec l'indicateur Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, un outil dynamique conçu pour identifier les séquences de bougies haussières ou baissières, offrant des alertes opportunes pour confirmer les tendances et les éventuelles inversions sur les marchés forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, ainsi que salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingV
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Améliorez la gestion des risques de votre portefeuille avec le Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) puissant conçu pour suivre et gérer automatiquement le profit total de votre compte ou des trades avec un numéro magique spécifique sur MetaTrader 5, en clôturant tous les trades lorsque le profit actuel tombe en dessous du dernier pic de profit. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour son mécanisme dynamique de verrouillage des profits, cet EA est un fa
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Optimisez votre processus de clôture de trades avec le Close Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) puissant conçu pour automatiser les sorties de trades ouverts manuellement ou par d’autres EA sur MetaTrader 5, offrant aux traders un contrôle précis sur leurs stratégies de sortie. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour ses critères de clôture polyvalents et personnalisables, cet EA est un favori parmi les scalpers, day traders et swing traders sur des marchés volatils comme
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Optimisez votre analyse de trading avec le Day and Week Separator MT4, un outil intuitif conçu pour tracer des lignes de séparation journalières et hebdomadaires personnalisables, parfait pour les traders confrontés aux différences de fuseaux horaires des courtiers. Très apprécié dans les communautés de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour sa simplicité et son efficacité, cet indicateur répond au défi courant d’aligner les cadres temporels des graphiques avec les horaires locaux
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 est un Expert Advisor puissant pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour optimiser les activités de trading et accroître l’efficacité des traders sur la plateforme MQL5. Cet outil simplifie les tâches de trading quotidiennes grâce à des fonctionnalités conviviales, servant de compagnon fiable pour gérer les trades sans dépendre d’une logique de trading spécifique. Développé pour les traders cherchant un avantage compétitif, il offre des outils d’automatisation et de gestion des risq
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Experts
RSI Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé avancé conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant l’indicateur de l’Indice de Force Relative (RSI) pour automatiser les entrées et sorties de trades basées sur des conditions de surachat et de survente. L’EA prend en charge les configurations de trading inversé dans ces zones, offrant une approche polyvalente pour la gestion des trades. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée précises, des règles de sortie flexibles et une consommation mi
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 est un outil de trading sophistiqué pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour automatiser les entrées et sorties de trades à l’aide de neuf indicateurs techniques : ADX, Bandes de Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Moyenne Mobile, RSI, Stochastique, Awesome Oscillator et RVI. Offrant une personnalisation étendue avec de multiples stratégies d’entrée/sortie et des modes de combinaison AND/OR/NA, cet EA offre aux traders une flexibilité inégalée. Largement testé, il garantit une génération p
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Tableau de bord Supertrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4 est un outil puissant conçu pour surveiller plusieurs paires de devises et cadres temporels à l’aide de l’indicateur Supertrend. Il organise les signaux dans un format de grille, affichant l’état de la tendance de chaque symbole sur des cadres temporels allant de M1 à MN1. Les traders peuvent activer ou désactiver des cadres temporels spécifiques pour les aligner sur leurs stratégies. La version pour MT5 est disponible ici : SuperTrend Multicu
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez la précision de votre trading avec l' Indicateur GG TrendBar MT5 , un outil puissant multi-cadres temporels exploitant l'ADX et le Parabolic SAR pour fournir des signaux de tendance consolidés sur jusqu'à 9 cadres temporels. Issu de concepts avancés d'analyse de tendance popularisés dans les années 2010 sur des plateformes comme Forex Factory et MQL5, cet indicateur a gagné en popularité pour sa capacité à filtrer le bruit en exigeant un alignement entre les cadres temporels sélectionn
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé conçu pour capturer des opportunités basées sur les conditions de renversement des Bandes de Bollinger. Il exécute des transactions d’achat lorsqu’un renversement haussier est détecté près de la bande inférieure (lorsque la bougie précédente clôture en dessous de la bande inférieure et que la bougie actuelle clôture au-dessus, passant d’une bougie rouge à une bougie verte) et des transactions de vente pour un renversement baissier
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 est un Expert Advisor puissant pour MetaTrader 4, conçu pour optimiser les activités de trading et accroître l’efficacité des traders sur la plateforme MQL4. Cet outil simplifie les tâches de trading quotidiennes grâce à des fonctionnalités conviviales, servant de compagnon fiable pour gérer les trades sans dépendre d’une logique de trading spécifique. Développé pour les traders cherchant un avantage compétitif, il offre des outils d’automatisation et de gestion des risq
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Restez en avance sur l’élan du marché avec le Pip Movement Alert MT4, un indicateur polyvalent multi-devises conçu pour suivre et alerter les traders sur des mouvements précis en pips à travers plusieurs symboles, idéal pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Loué dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa capacité à détecter les changements soudains du
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Simplifiez votre trading avec le STM Trade Panel MT4, un Expert Advisor (EA) convivial conçu pour rationaliser l'exécution et la gestion des trades sur MetaTrader 4, offrant un placement d'ordres en un clic et une fermeture automatique des trades basée sur des seuils de profit et de perte personnalisables. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour son interface intuitive et son contrôle efficace des trades, cet EA est un outil incontournable pour les scalpers, day traders et
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez vos décisions de trading avec l' Angle of Moving Average MT4 , un indicateur innovant qui quantifie la pente des moyennes mobiles pour offrir des insights clairs sur la direction et le momentum du marché. Fondé sur le principe de mesurer l'inclinaison angulaire des moyennes mobiles sur un nombre spécifique de barres, cet outil est devenu un pilier de l'analyse technique depuis sa conceptualisation dans les communautés de trading autour de 2010. Largement discuté sur des forums comme F
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis