CPicture

La classe CPicture est une classe de contrôle simple, basé sur l'objet graphique "Etiquette Bitmap".

Description

La classe CPicture permet la création d'images graphiques simples.

Déclaration

   class CPicture : public CWndObj

Titre

   #include <Controls\Picture.mqh>

Hiérarchie d'héritage

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CPicture

Résultat du code fournit ci-dessous :

ControlsPicture

Méthodes de Classe

Création

 

Create

Crée le contrôle

Propriétés de l'objet graphique

 

Border

Retourne/Définit l'épaisseur du contour de l'objet graphique

BmpName

Retourne/Définit le nom du fichier bmp du contrôle

Evènements internes

 

OnCreate

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Create"

OnShow

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Show"

OnHide

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Hide"

OnMove

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Move"

OnChange

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Change"

Exemple de création d'un panneau avec une Etiquette Bitmap :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              ControlsPicture.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Panneaux de Contrôle et Dialogues. Classe de démonstration CPicture"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Picture.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| définition                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- placement
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indentation depuis la gauche (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indentation depuis la sommet (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indentation depuis la droite (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indentation depuis le fond (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // coordonnée X du gap
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // coordonnée Y du gap
//--- pour les boutons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // largeur
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour la zone d'indication
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour les contrôles de type groupe
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // largeur
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // hauteur
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // hauteur
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // hauteur
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage : dialogue principale de l'application des Contrôles   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CPicture          m_picture;                       // Objet CPicture
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- création
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- gestionnaire d'évènement du graphique
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   bool              CreatePicture(void);
   //--- gestionnaires des évènements de contrôle dépendants
   void              OnClickPicture(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_picture,OnClickPicture)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructeur                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructeur                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Création                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   if(!CreatePicture())
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée le "Picture"                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreatePicture(void)
  {
//--- coordonnées
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+32;
   int y2=y1+32;
//--- création
   if(!m_picture.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Picture",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- définit le nom des fichiers bmp pour afficher le contrôle CPicture
   m_picture.BmpName("\\Images\\euro.bmp");
 
   if(!Add(m_picture))
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickPicture(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Variables Globales                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'initialisation de l'Expert       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- crée le dialogue de l'application
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- lance l'application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succès
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction de désinitialisation de l'Expert                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- supprime le commentaire
   Comment("");
//--- détruit le dialogue
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'évènement du graphique                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // identifiant de l'évènement  
                  const long& lparam,   // paramètre d'évènement de type long
                  const double& dparam, // paramètre d'évènement de type double
                  const string& sparam) // paramètre d'évènement de type string
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }