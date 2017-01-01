DocumentationSections
La classe CLabel est une classe de contrôle simple, basé sur l'objet graphique "Etiquette de texte".

Description

La classe CLabel permet la création d'étiquettes de texte simples.

Déclaration

   class CLabel : public CWndObj

Titre

   #include <Controls\Label.mqh>

Hiérarchie d'héritage

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndObj

              CLabel

Résultat du code fournit ci-dessous :

ControlsLabel

Méthodes de Classe

Create

 

Création

Crée le contrôle

Gestionnaires d'évènements de changement des propriétés

 

OnSetText

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetText"

OnSetColor

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetColor"

OnSetFont

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetFont"

OnSetFontSize

Gestionnaire d'évènement "SetFontSize"

Gestionnaires d'évènements internes

 

OnCreate

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Create"

OnShow

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Show"

OnHide

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Hide"

OnMove

Gestionnaire d'évènement "Move"

Exemple de création d'un panneau avec une étiquette de texte :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                ControlsLabel.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Panneaux de Contrôle et Dialogues. Classe de démonstration CLabel"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Label.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| définition                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- placement
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indentation depuis la gauche (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indentation depuis la sommet (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indentation depuis la droite (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indentation depuis le fond (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // coordonnée X du gap
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // coordonnée Y du gap
//--- pour les boutons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // largeur
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour la zone d'indication
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour les contrôles de type groupe
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // largeur
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // hauteur
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // hauteur
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // hauteur
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage : dialogue principale de l'application des Contrôles   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CLabel            m_label;                         // Objet CLabel
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- création
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- gestionnaire d'évènement du graphique
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
protected:
   //--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   bool              CreateLabel(void);
   //--- gestionnaires des évènements de contrôle dépendants
   void              OnClickLabel(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
 
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructeur                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructeur                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Création                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   if(!CreateLabel())
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée le "CLabel"                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateLabel(void)
  {
//--- coordonnées
   int x1=INDENT_RIGHT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+CONTROLS_GAP_Y;
   int x2=x1+100;
   int y2=y1+20;
//--- création
   if(!m_label.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Label",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_label.Text("Label"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_label))
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Variables Globales                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'initialisation de l'Expert       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- crée le dialogue de l'application
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- lance l'application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succès
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction de désinitialisation de l'Expert                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 
   Comment("");
//--- détruit le dialogue
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'évènement du graphique                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // identifiant de l'évènement  
                  const long& lparam,   // paramètre d'évènement de type long
                  const double& dparam, // paramètre d'évènement de type double
                  const string& sparam) // paramètre d'évènement de type string
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }