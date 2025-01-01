DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCWndClientColorBackground 

ColorBackground

Définit la couleur d'arrière plan du contrôle.

bool  ColorBackground(
   const color  value      // nouvelle couleur
   )

Paramètres

value

[in]  Nouvelle couleur d'arrière plan du contrôle.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon