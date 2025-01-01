Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCWndClientColorBackground CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound ColorBackground Définit la couleur d'arrière plan du contrôle. bool ColorBackground( const color value // nouvelle couleur ) Paramètres value [in] Nouvelle couleur d'arrière plan du contrôle. Valeur de retour vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon OnEvent ColorBorder