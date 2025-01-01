Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCWndClientBorderType CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound BorderType Définit le type de bordure du contrôle. bool BorderType( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type // type de bordure ) Paramètres type [in] Type de bordure du contrôle. Valeur de retour vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon ColorBorder VScrolled