Référence MQL5 CWndClient BorderType 

BorderType

Définit le type de bordure du contrôle.

bool  BorderType(
   const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE  type      // type de bordure
   )

Paramètres

type

[in]  Type de bordure du contrôle.

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon