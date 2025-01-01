DocumentaciónSecciones
Ticket 

Ticket

Obtiene el ticket de la orden, previamente seleccionada con el método Select.

ulong  Ticket() const

Valor devuelto

El ticket de la orden, si se ejecuta correctamente; en caso contrario - ULONG_MAX.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).