- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
Ticket
Obtiene el ticket de la orden, previamente seleccionada con el método Select.
ulong Ticket() const
Valor devuelto
El ticket de la orden, si se ejecuta correctamente; en caso contrario - ULONG_MAX.
Nota
La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).