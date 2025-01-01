문서화섹션
티켓

주문의 티켓 가져오기.

ulong  Ticket() const

값 반환

성공하면 주문 티켓을, 그렇지 않으면 ULONG_MAX.

참고

주문은 선택 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드를 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.