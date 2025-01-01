DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoCheckState 

CheckState

Comprueba los parámetros actuales con los parámetros guardados.

bool  CheckState()

Valor devuelto

true - si los parámetros de la orden cambian desde la última llamada al método StoreState() , en caso contrario - false.