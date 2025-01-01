Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoPriceStopLimit TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex PriceStopLimi Obtiene el precio de establecimiento limit order double PriceStopLimit() const Valor devuelto Precio de establecimiento limit order. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). PriceCurrent Symbol