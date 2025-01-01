DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el precio de establecimiento limit order

double  PriceStopLimit() const

Valor devuelto

Precio de establecimiento limit order.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).