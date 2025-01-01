DocumentationSections
Ticket

Retourne le ticket d'un ordre sélectionné précédemment en utilisant la méthode Select.

ulong  Ticket() const

Valeur de retour

Ticket de l'ordre en cas de succès, sinon ULONG_MAX.

Note

L'ordre doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).