Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoTypeDescription TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex TypeDescription Obtiene el tipo de orden en formato string. string TypeDescription() const Valor devuelto Tipo de orden en formato string. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). OrderType State