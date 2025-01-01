DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoTypeTime 

TypeTime

Obtiene el tipo de orden en la hora de expiración.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  TypeTime() const

Valor devuelto

Tipo de orden en la hora de expiración.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).