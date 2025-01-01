DocumentaciónSecciones
TimeSetupMsc

Recibe la hora de colocación de la orden para su ejecución, en milisegundos desde el 01-01-1970.

ulong  TimeSetupMsc() const

Valor devuelto

Hora de colocación de la orden para su ejecución, en milisegundos desde el 01-01-1970.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar previamente con el método Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).