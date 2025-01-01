ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCOrderInfoTicket 

Ticket

事前に Select メソッドでアクセスのために選択された注文のチケットを取得します。

ulong  Ticket() const

戻り値

成功の場合は注文チケット、それ以外の場合は ULONG_MAX

注意事項

注文は Select（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。