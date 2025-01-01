DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoOrderType 

OrderType

Obtiene el tipo de la orden.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE  OrderType()

Valor devuelto

Tipo de orden (valor de la enumeración ENUM_ORDER_TYPE).

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).