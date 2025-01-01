Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoOrderType TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex OrderType Obtiene el tipo de la orden. ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderType() Valor devuelto Tipo de orden (valor de la enumeración ENUM_ORDER_TYPE). Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). TimeSetupMsc TypeDescription