PriceCurrent

Obtiene el precio actual por símbolo de la orden.

double  PriceCurrent() const

Valor devuelto

Precio actual por símbolo de la orden.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).