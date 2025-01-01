Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoComment TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex Comment Obtiene el comentario de la orden. string Comment() const Valor devuelto Comentario de la orden. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). Symbol InfoInteger