Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoTakeProfit TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex TakeProfit Obtiene el Take Profit de la orden. double TakeProfit() const Valor devuelto Take Profit de la orden. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). StopLoss PriceCurrent