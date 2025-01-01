DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoTakeProfit 

TakeProfit

Obtiene el Take Profit de la orden.

double  TakeProfit() const

Valor devuelto

Take Profit de la orden.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).