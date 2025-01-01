Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoTypeTimeDescription TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex TypeTimeDescription Obtiene el tipo de orden por hora de expiración en formato string. string TypeTimeDescription() const Valor devuelto Tipo de orden por hora de expiración en formato string. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). TypeTime Magic