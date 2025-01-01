DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el tipo de orden por hora de expiración en formato string.

string  TypeTimeDescription() const

Valor devuelto

Tipo de orden por hora de expiración en formato string.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).