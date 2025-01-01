- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
InfoString
Obtiene el valor de la propiedad de tipo string especificada.
|
bool InfoString(
Parámetros
prop_id
[in] ID de la propiedad de texto.
var
[out] Referencia a la variable de tipo string, para poner el resultado.
Valor devuelto
true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false — si no se puede obtener el valor de la propiedad.
Nota
La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).