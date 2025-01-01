Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoVolumeCurrent TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex VolumeCurrent Obtiene el volumen vacío de la orden. double VolumeCurrent() const Valor devuelto Volumen vacío de la orden. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). VolumeInitial PriceOpen