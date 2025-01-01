DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoVolumeCurrent 

VolumeCurrent

Obtiene el volumen vacío de la orden.

double  VolumeCurrent() const

Valor devuelto

Volumen vacío de la orden.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).