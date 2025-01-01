DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el tipo de relleno de la orden.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Valor devuelto

Tipo de relleno de la orden (valor de la enumeración ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING).

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).