Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoPriceOpen TicketTimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringStoreStateCheckStateSelectSelectByIndex PriceOpen Obtiene el precio de la orden. double PriceOpen() const Valor devuelto Precio de colocación de la orden. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). VolumeCurrent StopLoss