VolumeInitial Obtiene el volumen inicial de la orden. double VolumeInitial() const Valor devuelto Obtiene el volumen inicial de la orden. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). PositionId VolumeCurrent