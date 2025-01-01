DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCOrderInfoVolumeInitial 

VolumeInitial

Obtiene el volumen inicial de la orden.

double  VolumeInitial() const

Valor devuelto

Obtiene el volumen inicial de la orden.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).