DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCOrderInfoTicket 

Ticket

Obtém o ticket de uma ordem, previamente selecionado para acesso usando o método Select.

ulong  Ticket() const

Valor de retorno

Se bem sucedido, retorna o ticket da ordem, de outra forma retorna ULONG_MAX.

Observação

A ordem deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Select (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).