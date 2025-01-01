DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfoTicket 

Ticket

Select yöntemini kullanarak önceden, erişim seçilmiş olan emrin fişini alır.

ulong  Ticket() const

Dönüş değeri

Başarılıysa emir fişine, aksi durumda - ULONG_MAX değerine dönüş yapar.

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.