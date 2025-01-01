DocumentaciónSecciones
TimeDoneMsc

Recibe la hora de ejecución o cancelación de la orden en milisegundos desde el 01-01-1970.

ulong  TimeDoneMsc() const

Valor devuelto

Hora de ejecución o cancelación de la orden en milisegundos desde el 01-01-1970.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar previamente con el método Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).