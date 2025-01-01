- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
TimeDoneMsc
Recibe la hora de ejecución o cancelación de la orden en milisegundos desde el 01-01-1970.
|
ulong TimeDoneMsc() const
Valor devuelto
Hora de ejecución o cancelación de la orden en milisegundos desde el 01-01-1970.
Nota
La orden se tiene que seleccionar previamente con el método Select (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).