#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Overbought & Oversold"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS

#property indicator_color1 clrRed, clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- 데이터 읽기를 위한 파라미터

input string InpFileName="RSI.csv"; // 파일명

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 디렉토리명

//--- 지표 버퍼

double open_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double color_buff[];

//--- 과매수 변수

int ovb_ind=0;

int ovb_size=0;

datetime ovb_time[];

//--- 과매도 변수

int ovs_ind=0;

int ovs_size=0;

datetime ovs_time[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 커스텀 지표 초기화 기능 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 기본적 배열 크기 변수

int ovb_def_size=100;

int ovs_def_size=100;

//--- 배열용 메모리 할당

ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);

ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);

//--- 파일 열기

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s 파일을 읽을 수 있습니다",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("파일 경로: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

double value;

//--- 파일에서 데이터 읽기

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- 문자열의 첫 값 읽기

value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- 함수 결과에 따라 다른 배열로 읽음

if(value>=70)

ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);

else

ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);

}

//--- 파일 닫기

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("데이터가 작성됐습니다, %s 파일이 닫힙니다",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("%s 파일 열기 실패, 에러 코드 = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- 배열 바인딩

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- 차트에 표시되지 않는 지표 값을 설정

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 파일의 문자열 데이터 읽기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)

{

bool flag=false;

//--- 문자열 또는 파일의 끝에 도달할 때까지 읽기

while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- 수를 보고 포지션 변경

if(flag)

FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- 현재 날짜 저장

arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);

size++;

//--- 필요시 배열 규모 증가

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

//--- 첫 번째 반복을 지나침

flag=true;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 커스텀 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- 아직 다루지 않은 막대의 루프

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 디폴트로 0

open_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- 데이터가 아직 있는지 확인

if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)

for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)

{

//--- 날짜가 일치하면 막대는 과매수 영역에 있음

if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 0 - 적색

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- 카운터 증가

ovb_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

//--- 데이터가 여전히 존재하는지 확인

if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)

for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)

{

//--- 날짜가 일치하면 막대는 과매도된 영역에 있음

if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 1 - 청색

color_buff[i]=1;

//--- 카운터 증가

ovs_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ChartEvent 이벤트 핸들러 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam

)

{

//--- 틱에 따라 지표의 폭을 변경

if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);

else

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);

}