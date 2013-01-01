|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileIsLineEnding.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1 "Overbought & Oversold"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS
#property indicator_color1 clrRed, clrBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 2
//--- 데이터 읽기를 위한 파라미터
input string InpFileName="RSI.csv"; // 파일명
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 디렉토리명
//--- 지표 버퍼
double open_buff[];
double high_buff[];
double low_buff[];
double close_buff[];
double color_buff[];
//--- 과매수 변수
int ovb_ind=0;
int ovb_size=0;
datetime ovb_time[];
//--- 과매도 변수
int ovs_ind=0;
int ovs_size=0;
datetime ovs_time[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 커스텀 지표 초기화 기능 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 기본적 배열 크기 변수
int ovb_def_size=100;
int ovs_def_size=100;
//--- 배열용 메모리 할당
ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);
ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);
//--- 파일 열기
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s 파일을 읽을 수 있습니다",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("파일 경로: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
double value;
//--- 파일에서 데이터 읽기
while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
{
//--- 문자열의 첫 값 읽기
value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);
//--- 함수 결과에 따라 다른 배열로 읽음
if(value>=70)
ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);
else
ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);
}
//--- 파일 닫기
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("데이터가 작성됐습니다, %s 파일이 닫힙니다",InpFileName);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("%s 파일 열기 실패, 에러 코드 = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- 배열 바인딩
SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- 차트에 표시되지 않는 지표 값을 설정
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 파일의 문자열 데이터 읽기 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)
{
bool flag=false;
//--- 문자열 또는 파일의 끝에 도달할 때까지 읽기
while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))
{
//--- 수를 보고 포지션 변경
if(flag)
FileReadNumber(file_handle);
//--- 현재 날짜 저장
arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
size++;
//--- 필요시 배열 규모 증가
if(size==def_size)
{
def_size+=100;
ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
}
//--- 첫 번째 반복을 지나침
flag=true;
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 커스텀 지표 반복 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- 아직 다루지 않은 막대의 루프
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 디폴트로 0
open_buff[i]=0;
high_buff[i]=0;
low_buff[i]=0;
close_buff[i]=0;
color_buff[i]=0;
//--- 데이터가 아직 있는지 확인
if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)
for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)
{
//--- 날짜가 일치하면 막대는 과매수 영역에 있음
if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])
{
open_buff[i]=open[i];
high_buff[i]=high[i];
low_buff[i]=low[i];
close_buff[i]=close[i];
//--- 0 - 적색
color_buff[i]=0;
//--- 카운터 증가
ovb_ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
//--- 데이터가 여전히 존재하는지 확인
if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)
for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)
{
//--- 날짜가 일치하면 막대는 과매도된 영역에 있음
if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])
{
open_buff[i]=open[i];
high_buff[i]=high[i];
low_buff[i]=low[i];
close_buff[i]=close[i];
//--- 1 - 청색
color_buff[i]=1;
//--- 카운터 증가
ovs_ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
}
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent 이벤트 핸들러 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
const long &lparam,
const double &dparam,
const string &sparam
)
{
//--- 틱에 따라 지표의 폭을 변경
if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);
else
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
}