//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declaramos los parámetros del recurso gráfico

string rc_name="Resource";

uint rc_width=100;

uint rc_height=100;

uint rc_data[];

uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;



ResetLastError();

//--- establecemos el tamaño del array en píxeles

if(ArrayResize(rc_data,rc_size)!=rc_size)

{

Print("ArrayResize() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- rellenamos la matriz de píxeles con un color transparente y creamos un recurso gráfico basado en él

ArrayInitialize(rc_data,0x00FFFFFF);

if(!ResourceCreate(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

Print("ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("Size of created recource array: ",rc_data.Size());



//--- comprobamos el recurso gráfico creado.

//--- obtenemos los datos de hora y precio de la siguiente barra

MqlTick tick={};

if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- creamos un objeto "Dibujo" en las coordenadas del precio y la hora del último tick

string obj_name="Bitmap";

if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name,OBJ_BITMAP,0,tick.time,tick.bid))

{

Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- establecemos una anchura y una altura del objeto de dibujo creado igual a la anchura y la altura del recurso gráfico.

//--- establecemos el punto de anclaje del objeto en su centro.

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,rc_width);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,rc_height);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);

//--- establecemos un recurso gráfico creado previamente como archivo de imagen para el objeto de dibujo

//--- en este caso, para especificar el nombre del recurso gráfico que se va a utilizar, debemos añadir antes de su nombre "::"

ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+rc_name);



//--- establecemos el color DodgerBlue con una trasparencia 200

uint clr=ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue,200);

//--- rellenamos todo el array de píxeles del recurso gráfico con el color establecido

ArrayInitialize(rc_data,clr);

//--- actualizamos los datos del recurso gráfico

Update(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,true);



//--- esperamos 3 segundos antes de leer los datos del recurso gráfico

Print("Wait 3 seconds before ResourceReadImage()");

Sleep(3000);

//--- leemos la imagen del recurso en un nuevo array de píxeles

uint rc_data_copy[];

uint w=0,h=0;

ResetLastError();

if(!ResourceReadImage("::"+rc_name,rc_data_copy,w,h))

{

Print("ResourceReadImage() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- establecemos el color OrangeRed con una transparencia

clr=ColorToARGB(clrOrangeRed,200);

//--- rellenamos todo el array de píxeles con el color establecido y creamos un nuevo recurso gráfico basado en él

ArrayInitialize(rc_data_copy,clr);

if(!ResourceCreate(rc_name+"Copy",rc_data_copy,rc_width,rc_height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

Print("New ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("Size of created new recource array: ",rc_data_copy.Size());



//--- creamos un objeto "Etiqueta gráfica" en las coordenadas del precio y la hora del último tick

string obj_name2="BitmapLabel";

if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name2,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0))

{

Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- obtenemos las coordenadas de pantalla según el precio y la hora obtenidos previamente

int x=0,y=0;

if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,tick.time,tick.bid,x,y))

{

Print("New ChartTimePriceToXY() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- establecemos una anchura y una altura del objeto de etiqueta gráfica creado igual a la anchura y la altura del recurso gráfico.

//--- establecemos el punto de anclaje del objeto en su centro.

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_XSIZE,rc_width);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_YSIZE,rc_height);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- establecemos el recurso gráfico copiado como archivo de imagen para el objeto de etiqueta gráfica

//--- en este caso, para especificar el nombre del recurso gráfico que se va a utilizar, debemos añadir antes de su nombre "::"

ObjectSetString(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+rc_name+"Copy");



//--- cambiamos el color de un nuevo objeto de etiqueta gráfica

Print("Wait 3 seconds before changing color to GreenYellow");

Sleep(3000);

//--- establecemos el color GreenYellow con una transparencia 200

clr=ColorToARGB(clrGreenYellow,200);

//--- rellenamos todo el array de píxeles del recurso gráfico con el color establecido

ArrayInitialize(rc_data_copy,clr);

//--- actualizamos los datos del recurso gráfico

Update(rc_name+"Copy",rc_data_copy,rc_width,rc_height,true);



//--- esperamos tres segundos y eliminamos los recursos y ambos objetos

Print("Wait 3 seconds before deleting both objects");

Sleep(3000);

Print("Deleting Resource and all Bitmap objects");

ResourceFree("::"+rc_name);

ResourceFree("::"+rc_name+"Copy");

ObjectDelete(0,obj_name);

ObjectDelete(0,obj_name2);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Actualiza los datos del recurso gráfico |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Update(const string res_name,const uint &pixel_data[],const uint width,const uint height,const bool redraw)

{

//--- si se ha transmitido un tamaño cero, salimos

if(width==0 || height==0)

return;

//--- actualizamos los datos de los recursos y redibujamos el gráfico

if(ResourceCreate(res_name,pixel_data,width,height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)

ChartRedraw();

}