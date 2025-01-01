DocumentaciónSecciones
Lee los datos del recurso gráfico creado con la función ResourceCreate() o guardado en el archivo EX5 tras la compilación.

bool  ResourceReadImage(
   const string      resource_name,       // nombre del recurso gráfico para leer
   uint&             data[],              // array para recibir datos desde el recurso
   uint&             width,               // para recibir el ancho de la imagen en el recurso
   uint&             height,              // para recibir el alto de la imagen en el recurso
   );

Parámetros

resource_name

[in]  Nombre del recurso gráfico que contiene una imagen. Para acceder a sus propios recursos, el nombre se indica de forma corta "::resourcename". Si es necesario cargar un recurso desde el archivo EX5 compilado, hace falta el nombre completo indicando la ruta completa respecto a la carpeta MQL5, el nombre del archivo y el nombre del recurso — "path\\filename.ex5::resourcename".

data[][]

[in]  Array unidimensional o bidimensional para recibir los datos desde el recurso gráfico.

img_width

[out]  Ancho de la imagen del recurso gráfico en píxeles.

img_height

[out]  Alto de la imagen del recurso gráfico en píxeles.

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true en caso de éxito, de lo contrario devuelve false. Para obtener la información sobre el error, hay que llamar a la función GetLastError().

Nota

Si luego a base del array data[] hay que crear un recurso gráfico, es necesario usar el formato del color COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE o COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA.

Si el array data[] es bidimensional y su segunda dimensión es inferior al tamaño X(width) del recurso gráfico, la función ResourceReadImage() devolverá false y la lectura no será realizada. Pero en este caso si el recurso existe, en los parámetros width y height serán devueltos los tamaños actuales de la imagen. Esto permitirá hacer otro intento de recibir los datos desde el recurso.

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declaramos los parámetros del recurso gráfico
   string rc_name="Resource";
   uint   rc_width=100;
   uint   rc_height=100;
   uint   rc_data[];
   uint   rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;
 
   ResetLastError();
//--- establecemos el tamaño del array en píxeles
   if(ArrayResize(rc_data,rc_size)!=rc_size)
     {
      Print("ArrayResize() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- rellenamos la matriz de píxeles con un color transparente y creamos un recurso gráfico basado en él
   ArrayInitialize(rc_data,0x00FFFFFF);
   if(!ResourceCreate(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
     {
      Print("ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   Print("Size of created recource array: ",rc_data.Size());
 
//--- comprobamos el recurso gráfico creado.
//--- obtenemos los datos de hora y precio de la siguiente barra
   MqlTick tick={};
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
     {
      Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- creamos un objeto "Dibujo" en las coordenadas del precio y la hora del último tick
   string obj_name="Bitmap";
   if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name,OBJ_BITMAP,0,tick.time,tick.bid))
     {
      Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- establecemos una anchura y una altura del objeto de dibujo creado igual a la anchura y la altura del recurso gráfico.
//--- establecemos el punto de anclaje del objeto en su centro.
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,rc_width);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,rc_height);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);
//--- establecemos un recurso gráfico creado previamente como archivo de imagen para el objeto de dibujo
//--- en este caso, para especificar el nombre del recurso gráfico que se va a utilizar, debemos añadir antes de su nombre "::"
   ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+rc_name);
   
//--- establecemos el color DodgerBlue con una trasparencia 200
   uint clr=ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue,200);
//--- rellenamos todo el array de píxeles del recurso gráfico con el color establecido
   ArrayInitialize(rc_data,clr);
//--- actualizamos los datos del recurso gráfico
   Update(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,true);
   
//--- esperamos 3 segundos antes de leer los datos del recurso gráfico
   Print("Wait 3 seconds before ResourceReadImage()");
   Sleep(3000);
//--- leemos la imagen del recurso en un nuevo array de píxeles
   uint rc_data_copy[];
   uint w=0,h=0;
   ResetLastError();
   if(!ResourceReadImage("::"+rc_name,rc_data_copy,w,h))
     {
      Print("ResourceReadImage() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- establecemos el color OrangeRed con una transparencia
   clr=ColorToARGB(clrOrangeRed,200);
//--- rellenamos todo el array de píxeles con el color establecido y creamos un nuevo recurso gráfico basado en él
   ArrayInitialize(rc_data_copy,clr);
   if(!ResourceCreate(rc_name+"Copy",rc_data_copy,rc_width,rc_height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
     {
      Print("New ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   Print("Size of created new recource array: ",rc_data_copy.Size());
   
//--- creamos un objeto "Etiqueta gráfica" en las coordenadas del precio y la hora del último tick
   string obj_name2="BitmapLabel";
   if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name2,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0))
     {
      Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- obtenemos las coordenadas de pantalla según el precio y la hora obtenidos previamente
   int x=0,y=0;
   if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,tick.time,tick.bid,x,y))
     {
      Print("New ChartTimePriceToXY() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- establecemos una anchura y una altura del objeto de etiqueta gráfica creado igual a la anchura y la altura del recurso gráfico.
//--- establecemos el punto de anclaje del objeto en su centro.
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_XSIZE,rc_width);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_YSIZE,rc_height);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- establecemos el recurso gráfico copiado como archivo de imagen para el objeto de etiqueta gráfica
//--- en este caso, para especificar el nombre del recurso gráfico que se va a utilizar, debemos añadir antes de su nombre "::"
   ObjectSetString(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+rc_name+"Copy");
   
//--- cambiamos el color de un nuevo objeto de etiqueta gráfica
   Print("Wait 3 seconds before changing color to GreenYellow");
   Sleep(3000);
//--- establecemos el color GreenYellow con una transparencia 200
   clr=ColorToARGB(clrGreenYellow,200);
//--- rellenamos todo el array de píxeles del recurso gráfico con el color establecido
   ArrayInitialize(rc_data_copy,clr);
//--- actualizamos los datos del recurso gráfico
   Update(rc_name+"Copy",rc_data_copy,rc_width,rc_height,true);
   
//--- esperamos tres segundos y eliminamos los recursos y ambos objetos
   Print("Wait 3 seconds before deleting both objects");
   Sleep(3000);
   Print("Deleting Resource and all Bitmap objects");
   ResourceFree("::"+rc_name);
   ResourceFree("::"+rc_name+"Copy");
   ObjectDelete(0,obj_name);
   ObjectDelete(0,obj_name2);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Actualiza los datos del recurso gráfico                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Update(const string res_name,const uint &pixel_data[],const uint width,const uint height,const bool redraw)
  {
//--- si se ha transmitido un tamaño cero, salimos
   if(width==0 || height==0)
      return;
//--- actualizamos los datos de los recursos y redibujamos el gráfico
   if(ResourceCreate(res_name,pixel_data,width,height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)
      ChartRedraw();
  }

Véase también

Recursos, ObjectCreate(), ObjectSetString(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE