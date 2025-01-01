- Alert
GetMicrosecondCount
La función GetMicrosecondCount() devuelve la cantidad de microsegundos transcurridos desde el inicio de funcionamiento del programa MQL5.
|
ulong GetMicrosecondCount();
Valor devuelto
Valor del tipo ulong.
Ejemplo:
