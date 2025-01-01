//--- defines

#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 5 // valor del beneficio en el balance al que se retirarán los fondos de la cuenta en el simulador



//--- input parameters

input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // Stop loss in points

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // Take Profit in points

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // Deviation

//--- global variables

CTrade trade; // ejemplar de la clase comercial

CSymbolInfo symb; // ejemplar de la clase de símbolo

CAccountInfo account; // ejemplar de clase de cuenta comercial

...

double balance_op_sum; // suma total de las operaciones de balance

uint balance_op_total; // cantidad total de operaciones de balance

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- guardamos los valores del balance inicial

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_op_sum=0;

balance_op_total=0;

//--- la inicialización ha tenido éxito

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- actualizamos las cotizaciones actuales

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- si el beneficio del balance es superior al balance actual en el valor especificado en la macrosustitución BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL,

//--- consideramos que es necesario retirar estos fondos de la cuenta y llamar a la función TesterWithdrawal().

//--- comprobamos si el beneficio en el balance es superior a BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)

{

double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;

PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());

if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))

{

balance_op_total++;

balance_op_summ+=profit;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

Resultado:

The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USD. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.

deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawal] done

Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total withdrawals: 1. Amount of withdrawals: 21.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tester function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- el valor de salida del manejador será el valor de la reducción máxima de balance en dinero

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- registremos la reducción, el número de retiradas y su importe total

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

//--- retornamos el resultado

return(ret);

/*

Resultado:

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total withdrawals: 2. Amount of withdrawals: 36.00 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}