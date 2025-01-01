DocumentaciónSecciones
Es una función especial para emular las operaciones de retiro de fondos durante el proceso de evaluación. Puede usarse en algunos sistemas de administración del capital.

bool  TesterWithdrawal(
   double money      // importe a retirar
   );

Parámetros

money

[in]  Cuantía del dinero que hay que retirar de la cuenta (en divisa del depósito).

Valor devuelto

En caso del éxito devuelve true, de lo contrario false.

 

Ejemplo:

//--- defines
#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL   5  // valor del beneficio en el balance al que se retirarán los fondos de la cuenta en el simulador
 
//--- input parameters
input  double  InpLots        =  0.1;  // Lots
input  uint    InpStopLoss    =  50;   // Stop loss in points
input  uint    InpTakeProfit  =  150;  // Take Profit in points
sinput ulong   InpMagic       =  123;  // Magic number
sinput ulong   InpDeviation   =  5;    // Deviation
//--- global variables
CTrade      trade;                     // ejemplar de la clase comercial
CSymbolInfo symb;                      // ejemplar de la clase de símbolo
CAccountInfo account;                  // ejemplar de clase de cuenta comercial
...
double      balance_op_sum;            // suma total de las operaciones de balance
uint        balance_op_total;          // cantidad total de operaciones de balance
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ...
//--- guardamos los valores del balance inicial
   balance_prev=account.Balance();
   balance_op_sum=0;
   balance_op_total=0;
//--- la inicialización ha tenido éxito
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- actualizamos las cotizaciones actuales
   if(!symb.RefreshRates())
      return;
   ...
 
//--- si el beneficio del balance es superior al balance actual en el valor especificado en la macrosustitución BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL,
//--- consideramos que es necesario retirar estos fondos de la cuenta y llamar a la función TesterWithdrawal().
//--- comprobamos si el beneficio en el balance es superior a BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL
   if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
     {
      if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)
        {
         double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;
         PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());
         if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))
           {
            balance_op_total++;
            balance_op_summ+=profit;
            balance_prev=account.Balance();
            PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
            PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
           }
        /*
        Resultado:
         The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USDNeed to withdraw these funds from the account.
         deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawaldone
         Funds have been withdrawn from the accountAccount balance10000.00 USD.
         Total withdrawals1Amount of withdrawals21.00 USD.
        */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//--- el valor de salida del manejador será el valor de la reducción máxima de balance en dinero
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- registremos la reducción, el número de retiradas y su importe total
   PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
//--- retornamos el resultado
   return(ret);
  /*
  Resultado:
   OnTesterMaximum balance drawdown in money5188.50 USDTotal withdrawals2Amount of withdrawals36.00 USD.
   final balance 4867.50 USD
   OnTester result 5188.5
  */
  }

Vea también

TesterDeposit